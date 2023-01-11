Eddie Murphy says he loves Will Smith and Chris Rock after joking about their Oscars altercation.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday (10.01.23) and during his speech he offered some tongue in cheek advice for working in Hollywood.

He quipped: "I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple.

"There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****** mouth!

He was referring to the 2022 Academy Awards, when Will walked on stage and slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Asked if he thought he'd hear from Will after his speech, he told 'Extra': "No, but I love Will, and I love Chris."

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "I've worked with Jada. I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris - and it's all love."

And he added: "You gotta remember, at the roots I'm a comic so I can write a joke."

He also discussed receiving the career achievement award, and admitted he felt honoured.

He explained: "It's a prestigious award. And like I said, when you receive stuff like this when you're older - You really appreciate it more. Now you do."

Eddie was presented with his award by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and elsewhere in his speech he thanked his girlfriend Paige Butcher and his 10 "amazing" children, and admitted the lifetime achievement award was "greatly appreciated".

He said: "I've been in show business for 46 years, and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated."