Jana Kramer is in a long-distance relationship.

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ star, who is based in Nashville, has confirmed she is dating a Scottish man living in England following her split from former NFL player Mike Caussin, who cheated on her with more than 13 women.

Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, the mother-of-two - who has four-year-old son Jace and six-year-old daughter Jolie with her ex-spouse - spilled: “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it.

“I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress was against the idea of matching with people from another country on dating apps at first.

She said: “When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’”

Jana continued: “This just feels different. And again, if it doesn’t work out — I hate to say that — but I’m realistic to the point where I want people to know that no matter what, like, you will be OK and you won’t be alone you and to let love in whether you end up getting hurt or it’s your forever. I think that’s, like, something that I’ve really realised.”

Jana admitted she felt "unlovable" after her divorce.

She explained: “I was so just, like, ‘I’m never going to be loved.’ Even our friends that have gone through divorce, we’ve all felt that way — like we’re unlovable and we’re never going to find love. And once I found peace within myself and not having to have that, It kind of found me."

Jana and her new mystery man spent some time together in England over the festive period and she plans to jet over every opportunity she can.

She said: “It was a week later I flew out here [for this trip], but only because I can’t come back because, you know, weekends [with the kids] and, you know, there’s things that I couldn’t rearrange and right now with his job, he can’t come. So I’ll have to do more of the bulk of the flying for the next few months.

“But I’m excited about it. And you know, in three weeks, hopefully, I’ll be back. … I’m happy. … And it just feels really nice and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”