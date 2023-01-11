Digital sales made up 90 per cent of games sales in the UK, according to an industry body.

The ERA, the digital entertainment and retail association reported 89.5 per cent of copies shifted are digital downloads with the rest of the 10.5 per cent are physical editions.

According to the data, 30 per cent of the sales come via mobile apps, which make up the digital copy numbers and show that people are more likely to order a virtual edition as opposed to waiting for the delivery of an actual disc.

The industry - which is worth £4.7 billion - is bigger than the movie, TV and music industries.

Kim Bayley, the ERA CEO labelled the video game market as the “often-heralded leader” of the entertainment area.

She told BBC News: "While growth, at 2.3%, was lower than that of video or music, its scale is enormous - and in terms of innovation and excitement, it continues to set the pace for the entire entertainment sector.”

Unlike other forms of entertainment, like music whose sales are counted through the Official Chart Company, the numbers - provided by the “industry benchmark” research firm Omdia - are estimates as players in the industry, such as PlayStation and Valve, are not obligated to reveal their sales figures .

Kim explained: "In the old days, when there was pretty much only physical console games and PC discs, it was far easier to track the market.

"These days, it's a lot more fragmented and sometimes the new digital players simply won't share their sales data directly - that's where estimates come in.

"The proof of the pudding is how the numbers are received and respected."