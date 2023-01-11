Kaley Cuoco’s stylist wanted her to wear Vera Wang to the Golden globe Awards to avoid causing “stress” for the pregnant star.

The ‘Flight Attendant’ actress – who is due to give birth to her first child in two months time – walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday (10.01.23) in a lavender silk chiffon empire-waist gown with a hand-pleated bodice and crystal embellishments custom made by the designer and Brad Goreski was keen to work with Vera because she’s previously created successful high-profile gowns for his client.

He explained: “I was in New York for Thanksgiving and at the Polo Bar, and at the next table was my friend, Priya Shukla, who’s head of Vera’s PR team.

“That felt like kismet. We talked about how perfect it would be for Vera to do Kaley’s dress for the Globes, and from there I went back to Kaley.

“I pitched the idea early because we’ve worked with Vera and had so much success with her; the neon fluorescent gown Kaley wore to the Emmys was a huge hit. But also because she’s pregnant, I wanted to work with someone Kaley knows and feels comfortable with, to ensure there was no added stress.”

Kaley and Brad first brainstormed ideas and settled on the colour first.

He told The Hollywood Reporter Style: “She really favours macaron colours, and we have done a lot of pink in the past, because Kaley really is very girly and feminine.

“This lavender is something new, but it’s so lovely on her. It brings out the purple and blue in her eyes.”

Vera then submitted a series of sketches and was thrilled with Kaley’s choice.

She said: “It’s got that romantic, Napoleon and Josephine look to it, which I always adore.

“The shape and the volume accommodate her stage of pregnancy, because comfort was a major factor for her, but with its flow and the slight train, it’s also just really ethereal and beautiful.”

Brad added: “It’s feminine, ethereal and chic, a mix-up of all the things Kaley likes to be on the red carpet.”