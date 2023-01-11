Austin Butler "doesn't think" he sounds like Elvis Presley.

The 31-year-old actor starred as the late King of Rock n Roll - who died in 1977 at the age of 42 - in the 2022 biopic 'Elvis' and although he is often told that he has mastered the voice of the 'Hound Dog' icon, he doesn't quite see it.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't even think about it. I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven't noticed 'cause I hear it a lot. I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I'm sure that there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Speaking after scooping the Golden Globe for his performance as the 'Jailhouse Rock' legend, the former 'Zoey 101' star - who sought off competition from the likes of Hugh Jackman and Bill Nighy for the gong - went on to add that it "meant so much" to be among so many people he admired at the ceremony and is "grateful" to the family of Elvis Presley for letting him take on the mammoth role.

He added: "To be in that room full of all those people that I've admired so much, and it just means so much to me. And then in front of the Presley's who have now welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way - I just feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided this space for me to somehow try to capture the essence of this man that means so much to them, and that they love so much."