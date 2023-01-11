Khloe Kardashian will reportedly support Tristan Thompson at his mother's funeral.

The 38-year-old reality star - along with her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner - is said to be planning to be there for her ex when his mum Andrea is laid to rest in Toronto later this week.

As reported by TMZ, the trio are said to want "to be there to comfort and support Tristan".

A source added that it's important for the family "to be there for loved ones".

Last week, it was revealed that his mother Andrea passed away following a heart attack.

Tristan - who has has daughter True, four, and a five-month-old son with Khloe - left Los Angeles "as soon as he could" to be with his family in Toronto after he received the news and she was spotted with him.

A source told E! News: "Khloe will comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time.

"This was unexpected. She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need.

"Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids and she and her entire family will always be there for him."

Kris was among those who paid tribute to Andrea following her death, sharing some photos on Instagram.

She wrote: "I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.

"What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light.

"Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13."