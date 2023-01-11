CHVRCHES have been hanging out with Hideo Kojima, leading to speculation the band are working on the 'Death Stranding 2' soundtrack.

The 'Get Out' rockers - comprising Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty - provided the title track to 2019's 'Death Stranding', and have previously provided music for games like 'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'Forza'.

And after the franchise's creator shared selfies from his latest meeting with CHVRCHES on his Instagram, the comments section is full of people predicting they are involved in the second game's soundtrack.

The sequel is in development for PlayStation 5, while a film adaptation is also in the works.

The band's multi-instrumentalist, Martin, previously shared their aspiration to score a game.

Speaking last year, he said: "I think that it's inevitable that we're going to score a game at some point.

"We went from 'Mirror's Edge' to 'Death Stranding' until all of our passion was in the gaming industry.

"We're not going to stop making records or putting out songs.

"But it's only a matter of time until we find a gaming project that's longer-form that we can really sink our teeth into - especially with Iain's background and film composition."

He thinks the band have the "pedigree" needed to score a full video game.

He told the 'Press X to Continue' podcast: "In order to really score games, you have to understand games, and you won't meet two more game-obsessed musicians."

Iain already has a clear idea in his own mind about the sort of game he wants to worth with.

He explained: "I think what I'd be looking for personally is the kind of project where music has more of a pivotal role - where music can be really part of the experience rather than just a backdrop to somebody's story.

"If you think about games like 'Tetris Effect' where you're actually making, or in some way are influencing, the music with your gameplay - 'Rez', of course, is probably the best-known one - I love that.

"The faster and better you play, the more the music develops - I love stuff like that, where it actually becomes part of the experience and part of the emotion of playing the game."