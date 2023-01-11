'Company of Heroes 3' is getting a free multiplayer playtest ahead of the game's release.

Sega's upcoming WW2 real-time strategy game is getting one last test run so that it can be thoroughly technically tested ahead of its release on February 23.

A blog post read: “This will be the last playable public build of Company of Heroes 3 before release.

“The multiplayer tech test is primarily being deployed for technical testing and feedback, but it also contains a ton of cool new multiplayer content for players to enjoy.”

It will mark the first time players will be able to play all four factions - Afrika Korps, British Forces, Wehrmacht and U.S. forces.

It added: “For the first time, all four factions and all 12 launch battlegroups will be playable to the public.

“Additionally, all game types from 1v1 through 4v4 will be available, along with 8 unique maps spanning these game types.”

The series has previously only been released for the PC, however, the third instalment will come to the Xbox and PlayStation for the first time.

The follow-up to 2013's 'Company of Heroes 2' boasts new mechanics and modes and is set in the Italian and North African theatres of World War II.