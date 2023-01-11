Andie MacDowell loves to swear.

The 64-year-old actress explained that while profanity didn't come to her naturally until later in life, she later picked up the habit of swearing from a friend who she described as a "classy lady" as she became "dirty" in her adult years.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "I didn't grow up with a potty mouth, I became, in my mature years, very dirty. What do you on daytime? Can I say the words I really like? Rats a**, I really like that. I had a friend who used to say 'I don't give a rat's a**.' and she was such a classy lady, I thought 'That's cool, I will say that!' But I'm terrible because I say f*** a lot!"

Last year, the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actress admitted that she loved filming all the "inappropriate behaviour" her character got up to in 'Maid.'

Andie starred as her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley's (Alex) on-screen mother Paula in the Netflix series, who has bipolar disorder and has several manic episodes throughout the series and has an eye for younger men, but the Hollywood star found it "so much fun" getting to channel her wild alter ego.

She said: "Paula is someone that you know. She’s one of those people that you love, despite the fact that she’s horrible, because she’s the life of the party. She’s irresistible. There’s a scene where Alex [Qualley] and I go into a bank, and Paula’s flirting with the clerk, and touching his knees. All the inappropriate behaviour that I got to do was so much fun."