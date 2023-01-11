Tom Hanks has no plans to retire from acting.

The 66-year-old actor - who has a stellar Hollywood career spanning four decades and almost 80 movies - has shrugged off the idea of calling it quits and insisted he's "not working for the sake of working".

Asked about potential retirement plans, he told Variety this week: "No, I don’t have any desire [to retire]. I’m not working for the sake of working.

"I’m in a very lucky position. It’s got to be fabulous. Rita and I talk about it all the time, which is there’s only two reasons go to work: It’ll be good or it’ll be fun.

"And if it’s neither one of those, I’ll stay home until the cows come on. I don’t need to do anything.”

Hanks compared his situation to that of Otto, his character in new film 'A Man Called Otto' - which is a reboot of the Swedish film 'A Man Called Ove' - who leaves his company because he isn't valued anymore.

The actor explained: “There was a mandatory retirement in the original movie in Sweden. You got to a certain age, you’re out! And that’s the way things work.

"Here, it was he had been bought out, he took a severance pay — he didn’t want to quit. There was no reason to stay because they had no more faith in him.”

The movie saw Hanks' family get involved, with wife Rita Wilson serving as a producer as well as writing the song 'Til You're Home', while their youngest son Truman Hanks, 27, plays a younger version of Otto in some flashback scenes.

On the subject of taking on more acting roles, he admitted he is keen to keep exploring his ambitions as a cinematographer.

However, he added: "I’m jumping right back into the camera world, but we’ll see. I’m not gonna rule anything out.

"If some cool director that I really respect calls me up for coffee, I’m not gonna say no to that.”