Jennifer Coolidge would worry about offending someone if she hosted the Golden Globes.

The 61-year-old actress scooped the gong for Best Supporting Actress for her role as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO comedy 'The White Lotus' on Tuesday (10.11.22) and following her victory, a Twitter campaign was started to get her to host next year's ceremony but she admitted it must be a "hard" job.

After being told about the campaign, she told ExtraTV: "What’s it like, do you think, to host? I think it is hard to do the hosting thing because you want to say things that are much naughtier and more perverse and you want to say those things that might be offensive to somebody, but now you can really be in trouble for it.”

After collecting her award, the 'American Pie' star - who enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with roles in 'American Pie' and 'A Cinderella Story' but only enjoyed a career resurgence with her role in the HBO comedy - made 'The White Lotus' creator Mike White cry with her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech as she told him he had given her "hope".

After picking up her award and immediately putting it back down, she said: "I can put this down, right? I don’t work out, you know? What I mean is I can’t hold it that long! “I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the f*** is going to happen? And, Mike white, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning."