A planned collaboration between Britney Spears and Beyonce has been cancelled.

The 41-year-old pop star was reportedly due to team up with fellow superstar Beyonce, 41, for a music video but the project has now fallen through, with multiple sources confirming to PageSix that although plans were in place, "the collaboration ultimately did not come to fruition."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker last teamed up with 'Break My Soul' songstress in 2001 for a Pepsi advert along with fellow singer Pink, where the trio recorded a cover of Queen classic 'We Will Rock You' for the soft drinks company and last year Beyonce admitted she would love to work with Britney again.

She said: "Who wouldn't like to have a collaboration with the princess of pop? I love Britney, she's the sweetest!"

Last year, Britney - who regained control of her financial, professional, and personal affairs in 2021 after being locked in a conservatorship governed by her family for 13 years - returned to the charts with fellow music legend Sir Elton John with 'Hold Me Closer' and Elton's husband later revealed that he hoped the duet would give the pop princess the "courage" to make a full-time comeback.

David said: "She was quite specific about what she liked, what she wanted, and how she wanted it to sound. And she gave terrific notes. She's very much in control and embracing her destiny, which is exactly what you want. Elton's hope is that she will get the courage now to deepen into music more. I think it's really scary when you're away from something for a very long time. It's quite daunting, and so he hopes this is the step and a baby step onto a path that sees her out doing great records again and maybe even performing."