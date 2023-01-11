'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' lead the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Martin McDonagh-directed comedy-drama movie - which starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson - has earned five nominations in total, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Leading Actor (Colin Farrell) and Best Supporting Actor (Brenda Gleeson and Barry Keoghan).

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has also received five nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Leading Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu).

Other nominees for the Best Leading Actor award include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler, while the other nominees for the Best Supporting Actress prize include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler.

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Babylon', 'The Fabelmans' and 'Women Talking' are all also competing for the Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture gong.

Meanwhile, 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, and Jean Smart.

'Only Murders In The Building ' stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are in contention to the win the Best Actor in a Comedy Series gong. However, the veteran actors will face competition from Anthony Carrigan, Bill Hader and Jeremy Allen White.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees include Paul Dano, Brenda Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, and Eddie Redmayne, while the Best Supporting Actress prize will be won by one of Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu.

The SAG Award winners will be announced on February 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Full list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1883

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Johnathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things