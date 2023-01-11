'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' lead the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The Martin McDonagh-directed comedy-drama movie - which starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson - has earned five nominations in total, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Leading Actor (Colin Farrell) and Best Supporting Actor (Brenda Gleeson and Barry Keoghan).
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has also received five nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Leading Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu).
Other nominees for the Best Leading Actor award include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler, while the other nominees for the Best Supporting Actress prize include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler.
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Babylon', 'The Fabelmans' and 'Women Talking' are all also competing for the Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture gong.
Meanwhile, 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, and Jean Smart.
'Only Murders In The Building ' stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are in contention to the win the Best Actor in a Comedy Series gong. However, the veteran actors will face competition from Anthony Carrigan, Bill Hader and Jeremy Allen White.
The Best Supporting Actor nominees include Paul Dano, Brenda Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, and Eddie Redmayne, while the Best Supporting Actress prize will be won by one of Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu.
The SAG Award winners will be announced on February 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Full list of nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Evan Peters – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Johnathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Bill Nighy – Living
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things