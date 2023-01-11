Camila Cabello is keen to have "new experiences" and to meet new people.

The 26-year-old pop star has opened up about her approach to dating, revealing that she always tries to keep an open mind.

The 'Bam Bam' hitmaker - who split from Shawn Mendes in 2021 - told PEOPLE: "It's more about just stepping into life.

"I think it's like - you're always meeting people. You should always be making friends. You should always be having new experiences. I don't think dating is really any different."

Camila also revealed that she's particularly fond of problem solvers.

The chart-topping star - who was romantically linked to Austin Kevitch in 2022 - explained: "I enjoy people who really don't leave it to other people to make the surroundings, or the world, better. I like people who are like, 'I see a problem and I'm going to do something about it.'"

Meanwhile, Camila and Shawn, 24, announced their break-up via a joint statement in 2021.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - and Shawn insisted at the time that they would remain friends.

The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

Prior to that, Shawn admitted that he loved spending time in lockdown with the pop star.

Reflecting on their lockdown experience, he shared: "I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice, just riding bikes.

"I hadn't joyfully ridden my bike around a neighbourhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing."