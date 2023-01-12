Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

The 25-year-old tennis star has announced via social media that she's expecting her first child with rap star Cordae Dunston.

Naomi - who has been in a relationship with the Grammy-nominated rapper since 2019 - captioned her Twitter post: "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."

The former world number one - who is one of the most marketable athletes in the world - subsequently revealed her pregnancy news and confirmed that she won't return to the tennis court until 2024.

Naomi's post read: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short and I don't take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely [heart emoji]

"PS: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually. (sic)"