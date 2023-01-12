Kylie Jenner is "not with Travis [Scott] right now".

The 25-year-old make-up mogul recently split from Travis, 31, and she's now "focused on her kids and her business".

A source shared: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Kylie has Stormi, four, and an 11-month-old son with the rap star. But the brunette beauty is said to be in a very different place to Travis at the moment.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

Earlier this month, another source claimed that Kylie and Travis decided to call time on their relationship after they spent Christmas apart.

The insider explained: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."

Kylie and Travis previously split in 2019, but they rekindled their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-profile pair welcomed their second child together in 2022, and a source previously claimed that they had "mastered being together".

Kylie and Travis were "successfully co-parenting" last year, according to the insider, who also revealed that they were very happy in their relationship.

The source explained at the time: "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

"They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Kylie was also said to have been thrilled by Travis' hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider shared: "Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

"He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."