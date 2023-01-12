Brandi Glanville thinks Lisa Rinna will return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 59-year-old star recently announced she was walking away from the show after eight years, but Brandi is convinced that she'll make a comeback one day.

Brandi, 50 - who previously starred on the hit reality series - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think she will be back.

"I think she is probably taking a pause ... I feel like losing her mom and not having any time off to actually mourn that, I feel like she's due for just like a breath. She was the best 'Housewife' that she could be. Like, whatever she does, she puts her effort in a million percent, and I say kudos to her for that."

Brandi initially thought that taking a step back from the show would fundamentally change her.

However, she ultimately found that wasn't the case.

She said: "I thought I could change who I was.

"[But] what is it, a tiger doesn't change its stripes? 'I'm not going to react, I'm not going to do this, I'm not going to do that, I'm going to be so zen...' I can't change my number. People have it. They know what they're doing, but at the same time, listen: I'm me. Take it or leave it."

Lisa recently announced her exit from the show, after her contract expired last season.

Despite this, the TV star insisted she was "grateful" for the opportunity and for the support of Bravo.

Lisa - who has daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, with her husband Harry Hamlin - said in a statement: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"