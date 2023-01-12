Jenna Johnson has given birth.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, have welcomed their first child together into the world.

Jenna wrote on Instagram: "Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023"

She also shared a black and white picture of the little one's hand on top of their paws.

Val - who has twice won 'Dancing with the Stars' - shared the same picture and caption on his Instagram account.

Several stars took to social media to congratulate the couple - who married in 2019 - including pro dancer Witney Carson, who is currently pregnant.

She posted: "AHHHHHH!!!!!!! (sic)"

Nikki Bella commented: "Chills!!!! So happy for you both! Sending you all so much love!!!! (sic)"

Actress Rumer Willis - who won 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2015 while she was partnered with Val - posted: "Congratulations you two, I can’t wait to meet you sweet boy"

Last month, Jenna posted several pictures of her baby bump on social media and thanked her body.

She wrote: "Thank you body for this moment in time. Soaking up these last few weeks with this bump of mine"

The couple tied the knot in April 2019 in front of family and friends at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

The couple expressed their love for each other in their vows, which they read out under an archway decorated with several white flowers.

Val's best man was his brother, fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The pair then celebrated their second wedding ceremony just three months later, in Jenna’s hometown in Utah.

Posting a series of intimate pictures from the event on social media, Jenna wrote: “This has been the best week of my entire life. The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable.

“Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with. I don’t think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear. Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!! (sic)”

The couple got engaged in June 2018 when Val popped the question in Venice, Italy.