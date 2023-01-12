Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

The tech giant has hinted they plan on showcasing upgrades to their camera on the S23 series of their iconic smartphone on 1 February in San Francisco.

The event -which boasts the tagline “Get ready to share the epic” - is believed to highlight their venture towards high-megapixel sensors and increased tech for taking photos in low-light.

The first teaser guaranteed that “wow-worthy resolution is coming soon” while the second one promised “stunning night photos are coming soon”.

Last year’s model, the Samsung S22 Ultra uses the 108-megapixel but the South Korea-based company have implied they would use their 200-megapixel sensor - which debuted in 2022 - in their S23 Ultra.

According to TechCrunch.com, the new phone has a high possibility of using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor devised by Qualcomm and feature little design edits.

Last year, they allowed those really keen for their new device to pre-order without seeing it, incentivising this with $50 Samsung Store Credit and the ability to walk way from any potential purchase without a penalty.

Last week, Samsung shared their results for the disappointing last financial quarter of 2022, which marked their lowest rate of profit since 2014. They attributed the eighth year dip to reduction in demand for new smartphones and the wider economic downturn.