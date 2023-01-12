META Platforms has announced it will ban advertisers from targeting teenagers by their gender.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has announced that from February, advertisers will only be able to market their products or services to adolescents based on their age and location.

Meta previously blocked advertisers from using their activity on both sites to target teens.

Meta said in a blog post: “We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising, particularly when it comes to showing them products available to purchase.

“For that reason, we’re further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens.”