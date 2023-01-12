Jill Biden has undergone surgery to remove multiple cancerous skin lesions.

The First Lady, the wife of United States President Joe Biden, has had cancerous skin tissue successfully removed from her chest and face after a planned procedure on Wednesday (11.01.23).

The news was confirmed in a letter from White House physician Kevin O'Connor, who noted that "all cancerous tissue was successful removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells".

Referencing the area above her right eye, he added: "We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed".

The lesions above her right eye and on her chest were confirmed to be "basal cell carcinoma", which is the most common form of skin cancer.

The doctor explained: "Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to "spread" or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do.

"They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

Dr. O'Connor also confirmed that while Jill had "some facial swelling and bruising", she was "feeling well".

He continued: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well.

"She will return to the White House later today [Wednesday]."

President Biden went with his wife to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this week for the procedure, hours after they returned to the White House from a trilateral summit in mexico City.

Meanwhile, the president himself has a number of non-melanoma skin cancers removed before he became president.

In 2021, Dr. O'Connor wrote that his lesions had been excised with "no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time".