Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are to star in a new rom-com.

The duo have boarded the cast of the untitled R-rated project from director Will Gluck that has been acquired by Sony Pictures.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps but is based on a script by Ilana Wolpert that Gluck is in the process of rewriting.

Sony landed the project at the end of last year after figuring out Sydney's schedule with her 'Euphoria' work commitments. Filming is expected to begin by the end of next month.

Gluck, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing with Sweeney executive producing for her Fifty-Fifty Films banner.

Sydney is building an impressive range of upcoming projects and is also due to star in a new 'Barbarella' film.

The new flick is based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series that was previously adapted for the big screen in 1968 with Jane Fonda playing the title role.

In the original movie, which was directed by Roger Vadim, an astronaut from the 41st century set out to find and stop evil scientist Durand Durand from bringing evil back into the galaxy.

It wasn't a major box office hit at the time but became a cult classic, and in 2020, the Forest estate revealed there were plans for a new film.

Sweeney has previously starred in the acclaimed TV series 'The White Lotus' and is also due to appear in the superhero movie 'Madame Web'.

Meanwhile, Glen returns to his roots in romantic comedy after appearing in the Netflix feature 'Set It Up'. He also had a role in the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' last year.