Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingston' co-star Hugh Dillon was reassured that he is doing OK when he sent him a "profane comic video".

The 52-year-old actor is currently recovering in hospital after being crushed by a snowplough, and while he has a "long road to recovery" ahead of him, he's in fine form and up to his usual tricks cracking crude jokes with his pal.

Hugh told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, I gotta tell you, on New Year's Eve, I saw before it hit the news, and I was just doing something mundane and all of a sudden - he's like a brother. He's family.

"And he is so committed and such a gentleman. I love that guy. And to see that happen, I just wanted to fly to him and fix it or what can I do."

He went on: "And then, within 24 hours, I get the most profane comic video from him, 'Aye!' Just the relief. And I had tears in my eyes. You're so relieved and he's funny and comic and profane and you're just like, 'Oh my God, Ok.'

"Any video where he name calls, you know you're doing OK."

The 59-year-old 'Yellowstone' star hailed the Marvel star a "force of nature" and said he would "jump off a cliff" for him.

He added: "He is a force of nature. He's unstoppable. He's so very funny and there's a reason you follow him and a reason why you jump off a cliff for him. "And so, that's why we're all-hands-on-deck, doing all the press and doing everything we can, because I just think the world of him, and I just am so relieved that he's on the comeback trail. And whatever I can do to help that guy, in any way, in this life, I am there."

Jeremy has been "overwhelmed" by the support he's received since the accident.

A source told PEOPLE: "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."

Despite this, Jeremy is aware that he still faces a difficult recovery, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies - underwent surgery after the accident, and he's subsequently been inundated with supportive messages from some of his showbiz pals, including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth.