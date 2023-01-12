Taron Egerton is "completely shocked and absolutely overjoyed" to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

The 33-year-old actor admitted it is "really special" to have been shortlisted for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his portrayal of Jimmy Keene Jr. in Apple TV+ miniseries 'Black Bird' and he is looking forward to attending next month's awards ceremony with co-star Paul Walter Hauser, who is also up for the same honour.

He wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (11.01.23) alongside an announcement about his nomination: "Completely shocked and absolutely overjoyed. I cannot wait to slip on another tux with my boy [Paul Walter Hauser].Thank you so much [SAG Awards]. This is a really special one."

On Tuesday (10.01.23), Taron lost out to 'Dahmer' star Evan Peters for the Best Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film accolade at the Golden Globes, but Paul took home Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

And the 'Rocket Man' actor couldn't be more thrilled for his friend, who played serial killer Larry Hall in the drama.

He wrote on Instagram: "Early in our show Paul Walter Hauser depicts Larry Hall in a moment of realisation about what he has done; his character fleetingly realises and engages with the horrors he has perpetrated. It happens again later in the show in a scene with his brother. Both moments are sublime. Both are powerfully moving.

"Not many actors can make you empathise with a monster. No one deserves an award more than this man. I am bursting with pride."

Meanwhile, Paul paid a heartfelt tribute to both Taron and the show's writer Dennis Lehane.

He wrote on Instagram: "Taron, I meant what I said last night. I can talk about your talent and beauty and professionalism all day, but what I am most impressed with and grateful for is who you are as a man.

"Your kindness, humour, accountability and heart really do radiate and it made my Larry Hall experience palatable and possible.

"I love getting to make you laugh. I loved getting to act with you. And I’m so glad we’re in each other’s lives. Your mother raised an absolute gentlemen.

" Dennis, you were always one of these writers that I thought, 'I probably won’t get to do their work because they’re classy and intelligent and brooding and high level'. What a wonderful surprise to get to say your words and see inside your creative mind. I didn’t know I’d get to become a friend of your beautiful family and be invited in, like I have. Thank you for the inspiration, the guidance and your friendship.

"To tell a story with you and Taron was such a joy and the awards recognition is reflective of our triumvirate and the creative people who surrounded us on the project. I love you guys a lot."