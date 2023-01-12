Simon Pegg leads the voice cast for 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

The 'Shaun of the Dead' star is the voice behind Hogwarts's "“pompous" headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black in Warner Bros. action role-playing game.

Speaking in a trailer, he said: “We saw Phineas in the [Harry Potter] books and films, he was a portrait in Dumbledore’s office but this is a time where he was actively the headmaster.

“I don’t think he has any interest in being a role model. “He’s just a bit of an idiot [and] a self-interested fool."

He added: “I’m extremely excited to be part of the Harry Potter universe. I watched all those movies and always expected a role. Virtually every British actor has been in the Wizarding World films, apart from me. It feels like something has finally been put right.”

The cast also includes 'Heartstopper' star Sebastian Croft and 'Emily' actress Amelia Gething, who voice the two playable avatars.

'Downton Abbey' actress Lesley Nicol voices deputy headmistress Matilda Weasley, and 'The Human Centipede 2' actress Kandace Caine and 'The Mummy' star Sohm Kapila play teachers.

'Hogwarts Legacy' is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, PlayStation4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.