Xbox has teamed up with OREO to launch special edition cookies.

The gaming giant is selling six special edition cookie designs embossed with the signature A, B, X, Y, and arrow symbols as well as the iconic Xbox logo all in limited-edition packaging.

Fans can also unlock exclusive OREO-themed in-game content across three Xbox games: 'Halo Infinite', 'Forza Horizon 5' and 'Sea of Thieves'.

Rafael Espesani, Senior Brand Manager for OREO UK commented: "At OREO, we love to surprise our consumers with new, fun activations that get them excited. This year, we're delighted to partner with Xbox in a creative collaboration that will see the world's of snacking and gaming coming together for an exciting campaign that will include the release of limited-edition cookies and chances to win amazing prizes. This partnership is set to bring people together as they unlock playfulness with friends and family."

Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Partnerships and Social Impact for Xbox added: "Xbox believes gaming should be fun for everyone and OREO is all about bringing more playfulness into the world, which is why we are very excited about this collaboration. This partnership has been in the works for some time now and we cannot wait for fans to experience it from the OREO Xbox special edition cookies to in-game content and unique OREO Xbox Series S Consoles."

Fans looking to participate in the fun can visit www.oreo.eu or join in on the conversation on @OREOUKI. For all information regarding prizes and participation in the main promotion, please visit www.oreo.eu where the full Terms and Conditions can be found.