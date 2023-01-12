Christy Turlington has hailed Tatjana Patitz as the embodiment of "European sophistication and style".

The model died from breast cancer on Wednesday (11.01.23), aged 56, and Christy has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the catwalk star.

She wrote on Instagram: "Tatjana was always a vision. Glamorous, sophisticated, and warm, once she let you in. I could have watched her smoke cigarettes and speak in any of the many languages she was fluent in all day. Who needed to work? I was learning how an international woman behaved and moved in the world in real time. You are unforgettable and are forever in my heart."

Elsewhere, Milla Jovovich has hailed Tatjana as "one of the most stunning humans" she's ever met.

The 47-year-old model recalled being invited to a photoshoot with Tatjana when she was just 13.

Milla said: "She was a natural mama even at such a young age. She only got better at it as the years went by."

Tatjana became one of the so-called 'Big Five' supermodels during the 90s.

In 1990, she also starred in the music video for George Michael's hit song 'Freedom! '90'. The catwalk star appeared in the video alongside fellow models Christy, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

Tatjana modelled for the likes of Chanel, Donna Karan and Vivienne Westwood during her career, and she also often appeared in the pages of American and British Vogue.

She made her last catwalk appearance at Milan Fashion Week in 2019, when she modelled items from Etro's autumn/winter collection.