Chrissy Teigen has asked her fans for advice on "waxing down there" during pregnancy.

The 37-year-old star is expecting her third child with husband John Legend - with whom she has daughter Luna, six, and four-year-old son Miles - and she has turned to her social media followers for some tips on grooming with her baby bump.

She wrote on Twitter: "I know it's definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse (sic)"

One follower asked her "why even bother", and the model admitted she wanted to "do the doctors a solid".

A different follower replied "Just trim, it's all good", but Chrissy fired by back with a crying laughing emoji and added: "I can't see it".

Meanwhile, the mum of two found she has to be much more careful about what she eats as certain foods can "take [her] down", something she's never experienced before.

Back in October, she wrote on Instagram: "I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach.

"I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots.

"And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours.

"But I am still so happy to be your rental, little baby! (sic)"

Chrissy announced her pregnancy in August, while she and her husband - whom she has been married to since 2013 - lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020.

She previously said: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

"Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long! (sic)"