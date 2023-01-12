Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been rushed to hospital after paramedics treated her at home for a “full cardiac arrest”.

Elvis’ only daughter, 54, was said on Thursday (12.01.23) by TMZ to have been taken for emergency help after CPR was apparently performed on her at her house in Calabasas.

An insider told the outlet “someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse”.

Her current condition is unclear.

Mum-of-three Lisa Marie, who Elvis had with his wife Priscilla, 77, had appeared on Tuesday night (10.01.23) at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, to see ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler win a Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama Globe for his portrayal of her father.

She was with her mother and both broke down weeping during Austin’s speech, in which he said he would love them both forever.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie owned and ran Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005 when she sold the business, but still owns Elvis’ Memphis estate of Graceland.

She has been grieving the 2020 suicide death of her son Benjamin Keough, who took his life aged 27.

Lisa Marie said in an essay about his death: “Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago.

“I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving... this is quite long, potentially triggering and very hard to confront.

“But if we’re going make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about. I’m sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that.”