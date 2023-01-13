Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly in a coma after she was said to have suffered a “full cardiac arrest”.

Elvis’ only daughter, due to turn 55 next month, was said by TMZ on Thursday (12.01.23) night to have been rushed to hospital after complaining she had stomach pains, and is in a critical condition.

Her mum Priscilla, 77, was seen arriving at the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles around an hour after reports of the singer-songwriter’s emergency.

Sources told TMZ Lisa had been found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper and that her ex-husband, Danny Keough, 58, with whom she has been living, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas.

An insider also said epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, was administered at the scene of Lisa Marie’s collapse so she could regain a pulse.

A source stressed to TMZ Lisa Marie’s condition was not the result of a suicide attempt.

In a statement on Facebook, Priscilla said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

LA County Sheriff’s Department told Dailymail.com on Thursday: “Deputies from Lost Hills Station responded to an assistance request call LA County Fire, near the 9500 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas regarding a female adult, approximately 55, for a medical emergency/female not breathing.

“The female adult was transported by LA County Fire Department to a local area hospital where they were released to the hospital’s care.”

Mum-of-three Lisa Marie’s children include actress Riley Keough, 33, and she has been grieving the 2020 suicide death of her son Benjamin Keough, who took his life aged 27.

Lisa Marie said in an essay about his death: “Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago.

“I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving… this is quite long, potentially triggering and very hard to confront.

“But if we’re going make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about. I’m sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that.”