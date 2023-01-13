Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are set to perform a one-off concert that will be the singer’s first return to the stage after the death of her ‘Fleetwood Mac’ bandmate Christine McVie.

The 74-year-old and Billy, 73, will perform on October 7 at the M T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement about the upcoming show: “I think it goes without saying that making Baltimore one of a few stops for these two legends speaks volumes about Baltimore being a city people want to visit and solidifies us as an entertainment destination.”

Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan added: “Live Nation is very excited to be back at M T Bank Stadium after a six year hiatus.

“With over 300 million records sold and 12 Grammy Awards between the two of them, October 7, 2023 (is) sure to be an unforgettable night of music.”

Tickets go on sale January 20, and the gig will also mark the 50th anniversary of Billy’s ‘Piano Man’ hit.

Christine, who wrote ‘Fleetwood Mac’ hits ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’ and ‘Songbird’, died two months ago aged 79 after a brief illness, and Stevie called the singer her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975”.