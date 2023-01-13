Lisa Marie Presley has died.

The singer/songwriter - who was the daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley - was rushed to hospital on Thursday (12.01.23) after suffering a cardiac arrest but passed away later at the age of 54, leaving her family "shocked and devastated".

Priscilla told People magazine in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

And a statement from the 77-year-old star's representative added: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her actress daughter Riley Keough, 33, who she had with first husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, from her fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood, who she was still involved in a bitter custody battle with, more than six years after they split.

Her fourth child, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

She married the late Michael Jackson in June 1994, less than a month after her marriage to Danny ended, but they split two years later.

She later reflected: "The one thing that correlates with Michael and with my father on this subject is that they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create.

"They could have the kinds of people who were going to go with their program or not go with their program. If they weren't, then they could be disposed of."

In 2000, she got engaged to musician John Oszajca, but the relationship ended when she met Nicolas Cage and she and the 'Con Air' star wed two years later, though their union only lasted four months.

As a musician, Lisa Marie released three albums, 2003's 'To Whom It May Concern', 'Now What' in 2005, and 'Storm + Grace' in 2012.

She also helped homeless families and families in need by overseeing the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and worked with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina, and the Dream Factory, which benefits children with life-threatening illnesses and conditions.