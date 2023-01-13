Jack Harlow has been tipped to have huge success as an actor after his starring role in the 'White Men Can’t Jump' remake.

The 'First Class' hitmaker is making his movie debut in the role previously played by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original sports comedy, and the director was so blown away by his audition and performance, he believes the "sky's the limit" for the rap megastar in acting.

Calmatic - whose real name is Charles Kidd II - told Collider: “Man, it was weird. It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow. I think it was one of the interns. They just said, 'How about Jack Harlow?' And it was one of those moments where everyone just froze for a second and looked around the room like, 'Oh, s***, it might be him.' And so, we brought him in to audition, and we put him through the ringer. We were there for a few hours, and he killed it, man. To everyone’s surprise, he did a great job. He definitely locked in.”

He added: “He turned it up even more on set and was way beyond our expectations of an actor and a performer. It was weird because, after we got through filming, he went on tour and I would see him on stage in front of thousands of people and be like, 'Who’s that person? Because for the last 60 days, I’ve known this person who is just very focused, but also cool to hang around. I can’t believe that that person is also one of the biggest rappers in the world right now.' I think that combination of his stardom plus his charm on camera is gonna be the sky’s the limit for him, when it comes to acting.”