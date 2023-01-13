Elon Musk has recorded the largest ever loss of personal wealth.

The billionaire businessman has entered the Guinness World Records for the unwanted achievement, after the value of Tesla stock fell dramatically.

Musk, 51 - who is the CEO of Tesla - has reportedly lost around £153 billion since November 2021, and he's also been replaced by Bernard Arnault - the CEO of LVMH - as the world's richest person.

A Guinness World Records report observed that Musk's total losses "far surpass" the previous record, which was set by the Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

Musk is now ranked as the world's second richest person, having been the world's richest individual since September 2021.

Meanwhile, Musk recently urged Tesla employees to ignore the company's falling stock price.

The billionaire businessman sent an email to Tesla employees, telling them not to be "bothered by stock market craziness".

Musk - who has come under fire since acquiring Twitter in a high-profile deal - said in the email: "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!

"Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. (sic)"