Geena Davis was left "literally shaking" as she discussed the alleged abuse she was subjected to by Bill Murray.

The 66-year-old actress claimed in her October 2021 memoir 'Dying of Politeness' that the actor harassed her during the making of their 1990 movie 'Quick Change' and she's now gone into more detail about how he tried to "force" her into "something inappropriate".

She said on the 'On With Kara Swisher' podcast: “I went to meet with Bill Murray and his co-director and a producer in a hotel suite. I came in and went to sit down with everybody sitting there. But Bill Murray popped up and said, ‘Hey, have you ever tried the thumper?’ And I’m like, ‘What? No. What’s that?’ ‘Well come try it.’ ‘No, no, no.' "

She said the 'Groundhog Day' star pointed at the bed where there was a giant massage device with big handles on it" and told her: “Lay down here. I wanna try it on you.”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘No, no, no thank you.’ And he keeps at it.

“And I keep saying ‘No’ to the point where I would’ve had to scream at him, ‘Stop f****** asking me! I am not doing it. Do you understand?’ Which I was far too timid to do. So I perched on the corner of the bed and let him do it, and he did it for like one second, and then didn’t ask how I liked it or anything. So I realised it was just to see if he could force me to do something inappropriate.”

Geena claimed the others in the suite did nothing to stop Bill.

She added: “And I looked to them hoping they would say, ‘Come on, Bill, give it up’ or something."

The 'League of their Own' actress then recalled how her co-star "screamed" with rage at her on the first day of filming.

She said: “We were shooting a huge scene out on an intersection in Manhattan with hundreds of extras and giant crew and all that stuff. And they said, ‘We’re ready for you to come to set.’ And I said, ‘Well, costumes asked me to wait here one second. Can I do that, or should I come with you?' He said, ‘No, no, no.’ The AD said, ‘No, go ahead. Wait here.’

“Seconds later, Bill Murray — in a full clown costume, by the way — slams into the trailer with rage coming out of his eyeballs and starts screaming at me and swearing at me, ‘Get the f*** out there! What the f*** are you doing? Move! Move!'

“And he got behind me and screamed in my ear, ‘Move! Move faster! Move it!’ And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this, and he keeps it up and keeps it up until he says, ‘Stand there’ and points to a mark on the pavement and starts shooting.”

Geena admitted she was "literally shaking" because of the subject of discussion.

She added: "Talking about it actually, it’s still — it’s very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed, you know, for somebody who wants to do things right. You know?”