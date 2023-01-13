Kanye West has got married again.

The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.

Kanye was first pictured with Bianca - who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years - at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Bianca.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because Kanye - the father of her children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - isn't the "easiest" person to deal with.

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”

The 42-year-old beauty also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

She said: “It’s really f****** hard. I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely.

“I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”

Last year, Kim enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from Kanye.

The 'Kardashians' star previously said: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”