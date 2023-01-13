Emma Chamberlain is the new face of Lancome.

The Gen-Z YouTube star turned fashion model was chosen for “authentic tone” and “humour” to represent the L’Oreal-owned label.

Francoise Lehmann, the luxury beauty brand’s international president said: “I am proud to welcome Emma to the Lancôme family.

“Beside achieving so much at such an early age, Emma is adored by a generation for the perspectives that she shares. We can only appreciate her humour, and the authentic tone used to discuss meaningful topics.”

In the summer, Emma - who was chosen to host Vogue magazine’s online red carpet coverage at the Met Gala last year - described how she goes “blank” during high-profile events when talking about the viral moment when rapper Jack Harlow told her he “loved” her.

She said: “Like, when I’m doing these interviews, blank up here. Like, I have no thoughts. And when I go home, and I watch the interviews again, I'm, like, watching a completely different person. I have no idea I'm not thinking about anything and then I'm, like, reacting to myself.”

The Chamberlain Coffee founder also made a return to the video-sharing platform, revealing it was how she makes new pals.

In the clip filmed on the streets of New York, Emma said: "This is how I make friends. I don't know how to make friends anymore. I haven't made a friend in a really long time. Ugh. This is making me feel like a f***** prank channel."