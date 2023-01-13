Gwen Stefani was keen to 'create a community of makeup lovers' with GXVE

Gwen Stefani was keen to “create a community of makeup lovers” with GXVE.

The ‘Cool’ hitmaker cited how people all wear cosmetics for “different” reasons and longed to celebrate that with her beauty line.

The 53-year-old singer told Allure magazine: "I wanted to create a community of makeup lovers like me. We all have different colour skin and all have different things that we wear different colors for."

Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex Gavin Rossdale - claimed that after learning about Harajuku culture, something she heavily relied on, that was “Japanese and I didn’t know it” after being hit with cultural appropriation allegations.

She said: "That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me.

"I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it.'"

The ex No Doubt star - who is married to country music sensation and 'The Voice' judge Blake Shelton - labelled it not “right” to be called out for being insensitive for using it as part of her 00s aesthetic.

Gwen said: "If [people are] going to criticize me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right. I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture."

