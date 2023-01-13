Rob Lowe got "trapped" on his street for more than a day because of the storms in California.

The 58-year-old actor and his neighbours were left "cut off" this week after Santa Barbara was hit by heavy rain and flooding, and the extreme weather saw a large tree fall onto their road, leaving them unable to leave.

Fortunately, Rob was able to come to the rescue and shift the tree thanks to a new accessory for his truck.

Speaking to 'Extra' at the 'Dog Gone' premiere in Los Angeles, he said: "I'm lucky to be here tonight. We were trapped for a day and a half. Cut off, so there was a big tree down on my road and nobody could get in or out.

"I just got a winch on my truck, so it was perfect. I got to break it in and it worked,."

The former 'West Wing' actor had shared footage of his rescue efforts on TikTok.

He said on camera as he showed him using a rope to catch hold of the tree: "We gotta try and get this tree out of the road."

After documenting his successful mission to move the tree, he then showed off the clear road and exclaimed: "Victory is ours."

So far, 17 people have died in California as a result of the recent storms in the state, and this week alone, more than 200 calls were made to emergency services in the Santa Barbara county area, with multiple rescues made to help people stranded in cars that had been submerged in flood waters.

Earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres urged people to play their part to help the environment amid the extreme weather.

She said: "This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives.

"This is crazy. On the five-year anniversary, we're having unprecedented rain.

"We need to be nicer to Mother Nature cause mother nature is not happy with us.

"Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody."