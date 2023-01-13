‘Undisputed’ will be released this month.

The PC game - which has been dubbed as the “first major boxing title in a decade” - has been given a Steam Early Access release date of January 31, according to their developer Steel City.

The title - which boasts state-of-the-art graphics and a groundbreaking footwork system - includes the voice talent from real figures from within the sport of boxing, including refs and commentators.

Other featured stars include - during the Early Access phase - Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor are among the 50 unique characters involved in the game. Also, it will have a full women’s division across six fight venues like a huge arena and, and Coldwell's gym.

Gameplay can be enjoyed with or without the internet and is brought to life in collaboration with many high-profile bodies within the sport like the World Boxing Council, the British Boxing Board of Control, Empire and others.

The description on the official website reads: "Become 'Undisputed' in the most authentic boxing game to date! Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and more licensed boxers than ever before, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring.

Currently, there are no concrete plans for a release on other consoles but the game has already been backed

