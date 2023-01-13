Resident Evil is celebrating 25 years with a drink collection.

The iconic video game is marking a quarter of a century - which actually in 2021 0 with beverage that seeks to give fans a taste of its special herb recipe.

To bring it to life, Capcom, the game’s developer worked with GameFlavor to debut a box brimming with drink cans - ten in total - and other items.

GameFlavor - who have also worked with Nintendo for their Animal Crossing merch - commented the drink’s muse was the first-aid sprays and herbs featured in gameplay to concoct the cucumber and lime-mint flavour.

Within the box, there will be one spray cap, four ink ribbons with herbs, four recipe cards for mocktails, a notecard for authenticity and book of artwork.

Only 4,750 boxes will be made and cost $214 when its released in late 2023.

The game has faced a bit of a renaissance in the last year years with the debut of ‘Resident Evil 7’, and the remakes of ‘Resident Evil 2’ and ‘Resident Evil 3’ and an ensuing Netflix series. In addition, the updated ‘Resident Evil 4’ is also on its way.

According to their website, the latest installment - which is due out March 24 - is a “reimagined for 2023 to bring state-of-the-art survival horror” and “preserves the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics to make this the latest survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.”