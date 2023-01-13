Ubisoft CEO says the staff have the responsibility to get the company “back on the path to success”.

Yves Guillemot, the head of the video game company responded their poor sales showings to having to cancel three games in progress, propose making millions in cuts via targeted restructuring, divesting some non-core assets and usual natural attrition”.

In a company-wide email - seen by the outlet Kotaku - the 62-year-old executive wrote on Wednesday (11.01.23): “Today more than ever, I need your full energy and commitment to ensure we get back on the path to success,” he wrote. “I am also asking that each of you be especially careful and strategic with your spending and initiatives, to ensure we’re being as efficient and lean as possible.”

Yves remarked that the delay to ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ and other titles had “weighed on our costs and decreased our associated revenue” amid requests for being as efficient as possible.

Yves urged workers to make good on what he labelled “the biggest pipeline in Ubisoft history” after the release of ‘Skull and Bones’ being pushed back to the next fiscal year.

He continued: “The ball is in your court to deliver this line-up on time and at the expected level of quality, and show everyone what we are capable of achieving.”