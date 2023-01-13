Kevin Spacey has denied seven more sexual offences against a man alleged to have been committed in the early 2000s.

The Oscar-winner, 63, faces three charges of indecent assault, three of alleged sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, on unspecified dates between 2001 and 2005.

He faced the charges at Southwark Crown Court, London, on Friday (13.01.23) after he previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now aged in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey appeared in court by video link, only confirming his identity and entering a not guilty plea to all charges.

The ‘American Beauty’ and ‘House of Cards’ actor not faces 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

He appeared at the Old Bailey in London last year to deny the five previous charges, pleading not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He is out on unconditional bail and will face a month-long trial on all charges from 6 June, with a pre-trial review set for 5 April.

Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC has said the actor “strenuously denies” all charges.

In October 2022 the actor won a civil lawsuit in America that saw him accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.