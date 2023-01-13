Lisa Marie Presley’s final Instagram messages were about her battle with grief in the wake of her son’s suicide and how “death is part of life”.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) after it was reported she suffered a heart attack at home, put up two posts on the social media platform discussing her feelings following the death of her boy.

She shared an article from an interview she did with People for National Grief Awareness Day, titled “Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was ‘Destroyed’ By Son Benjamin’s Death But Keeps ‘Going for My Girls’.”

Lisa Marie messaged her fans: “Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people.

“I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way.”

She added about what she had learned in the wake of her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide in 2020 aged 27: “This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about.

“But if we’re going to make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about.

“Death is part of life whether we like it or not – and so is grieving. Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.

“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe.

“You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Lisa Marie also admitted she would “beat” herself up “tirelessly” over her child’s death but she called on people to turn to others for support and comfort in the wake of such tragedies.

Her mum Priscilla said after her death: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”