Florence Pugh says she refuses to submit to Hollywood body standards.

The ‘Midsommar’ actress, 27, also admitted people were left “shocked” when she refused to diet for roles and said expectations placed on women by the film business are “shocking”.

She told Vogue’s YouTube channel on Thursday (12.01.23) as she was filmed chopping ingredients for her garlic crostini bread: “Body image for women is a major thing.

“From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing. And your relationship with food starts changing.

“I had a weird chapter at the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn’t complying. I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.

“Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, are obviously putting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity that they need to get because that's just the way that it’s been.

“When I went and I did that project it was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on and for me that was shocking because I’d never done that before.

“It’s not to say other people can’t do that but I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food.”

Florence has previously hit back at trolls who slammed her for not wearing a bra behind a sheer Valentino gown, and asked how the sight of nipples could have left people “offended”.

She told Vogue as she appeared as its winter 2023 cover star: “I’ve never been scared of what's underneath the fabric, if I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it.

“Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much? It’s very important that we do this.

“I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there's so much more work to do.”

Florence has also told this week how people didn’t like the 20-year age gap between her and former boyfriend Zach Braff, 47, before they split last year as they expected her to be dating someone “younger” who was in “blockbusters”.