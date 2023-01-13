KSI doesn't want to be put "on a pedestal" by fans.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper has a huge online following, but he doesn't want to get carried away by his own success.

The 29-year-old star - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - explained: "Try and be fair to everyone, try and just be good to everyone. Spread positivity all the time. And yeah, you know, we're all human. We're all gonna make mistakes. No one is perfect.

"And I always say that to my audience: don't put me on a pedestal. Like I am not the GOAT. I don't want people to worship me."

KSI has previously come under fire for making derogatory comments about women.

But he insists that his outlook has changed over recent years.

He told the BBC: "For me, I just want to live my life and help as many people as possible and be a good person."

KSI has recently turned his focus towards the world of professional boxing, having previously fought fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

The 'Uncontrollable' hitmaker previously explained that his training regime has helped him to feel like "a complete alpha amongst other men".

He explained: "Honestly, I feel like a God. I feel like a complete alpha amongst other men.

"Not to be douchy, but I just feel like no one can outrun me and no one can out punch me.

"I feel very different to everyone else. I think that's just because I'm super fit and super ready. I feel good as well. I look at myself in the mirror, and I just stare at myself for five minutes, just being like ‘Jesus Christ. I'm sick.’ But I've worked hard for it. I've worked really hard for it, man."