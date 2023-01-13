Prince Harry wants to "save" the royal family "from themselves".

The 38-year-old prince has been accused of trying to destroy the royal family with his controversial memoir, 'Spare' - but Harry insists that isn't his intention at all.

He explained: "This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that."

Harry also insisted he's happy to accept criticism if his memoir leads to meaningful change.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duchess of Sussex - told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I feel like this is my life's mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out."

Despite this, Harry recently insisted that he wants his kids to "have relationships with members of [his] family".

Harry - who stepped down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020 - is hopeful that Archie and Lilibet will be able to develop strong relationships with their relatives.

He said: "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution, so of course. I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Harry is also happy to allow his family to form their own opinions about his memoir. The prince described his controversial book as a "raw account" of his life.

He explained: "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family.

"This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between."