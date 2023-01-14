The first Xbox Developer Direct will reportedly take place this month.

According to a report from Windows Central, the showcase will give exclusive details about titles such as 'Redfall', 'Forza', and ', 'Minecraft Legend'.

A date is said to be pencilled in for January 25, however, this could change and it should be noted that nothing has been officially announced by Microsoft at this time.

Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg signed off for 2022 teasing a big year for the console in 2023.

He tweeted: "We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023. Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us."

The new year also comes with a price hike for Xbox players.

Microsoft announced last month it was planning to increase the price of first-party Xbox games from January.

The company behind the multi-million-selling games console said it would increase the price of the top-tier Xbox games to $70 (£58).

In a statement, Microsoft said: "We’ve held on price increases until after the holidays so families can enjoy the gift of gaming. This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch."

Earlier this year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer hinted at a hike, even though it had been "really important" to maintain prices for as long as possible.

He said: "I do think that at some point, we'll have to raise some prices on certain things, but going into this holiday, we thought it was really important to maintain the prices that we have because consumers, right now, are more uncertain than they have been in a long time."