Lisa Marie Presley reportedly died following a second cardiac arrest.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week after suffering a "full cardiac arrest" at her home and it has now been claimed that she died after a second cardiac incident.

TMZ reports that Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to hospital. She was put in an induced coma and placed on life support.

She allegedly later suffered a second cardiac arrest, and was pronounced dead shortly soon after.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77, and three daughters: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.

She will be buried at Graceland, her late father's Tennessee estate, next to her late son Benjamin.

He died by suicide in August 2020 at the age of 27.

A representative for Riley said: "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben."

Lisa Marie previously shared her struggle with grief following Ben's death, in a personal essay.

She wrote: "I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far. Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving."