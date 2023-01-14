Britney Spears reportedly had a meltdown at a restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm off.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, was said by witnesses to have been acting “manic” at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, and talking gibberish.

Britney was being recorded at the time by fellow customers, which reportedly left her distraught.

A video obtained by TMZ on Saturday (14.01.23) showed Britney using a menu to shield her face from a camera, while sources said 28-year-old Sam was “visibly upset” and “stormed out” of the eaterie without his wife, who he married in June 2022.

Britney was said to have walked out a couple of minutes later, leaving her bodyguard to pick up the bill.

Representatives for the singer and her partner did not respond to an enquiry for comment from Page Six on Saturday.

Britney, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has said she was held at a mental health facility against her will and forced to take medications.

She admitted in November she was not totally “present” during her wedding to Sam, while he has said he is not a fan of his wife’s constant topless photos she posts on social media.

In December, he hit back at critics’ speculations he “controls” Britney and told TMZ: “I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

He added: “You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where (fans are) coming from.

“They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans.”